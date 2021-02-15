A viral video where about 10 young girls were held in an uncompleted building and brutally beaten with whips has sparked outrage and the Bauchi State Police Command has since called for an investigation.

The command, in a statement signed by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, condemned the attack on the victims.

According to Wakil, every woman is entitled to live in dignity—free of fear, coercion, violence, and discrimination, declaring that the police would ensure that such right was enforced within the ethical and standard procedure of the law.

In the video, the boys could be seen mercilessly whipping the girls on their backs, with one of them saying nobody can step on his toes in Bauchi city and go free.

The statement said:

“Such open violation of human dignity is not only alarming, but an act that amounts to gender-based violence.

“The attention of the Bauchi State Police Command has been drawn to a viral multimedia clip (audio and video) of a torture scene in which a gang of hardened young boys were seen cruelly inflicting severe pain and violent treatment on some group of young ladies in their late teens and early twenties.

“The video shows the syndicate gang confining the group of captured girls– numbering about ten of them – to an unkempt and uncompleted building as they brutally and oppressively beat the girls with intensive strokes of the whip.

“They further demeaned the ladies by using razor blade to cut off their hair while using vulgar words to further harass them,” the PPRO stated.

The police spokesman noted that the command had since invited the victims with a view to getting vital information that might lead to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators from them.

“While the Bauchi Police Command sympathizes with the victims of the unfortunate incidence, we would like to place on record that they – victims – have since been invited to give vital information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

“Our men have swung into action, investigations have earnestly commenced and the syndicate gang-involved will be apprehended and arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction,” he said.

