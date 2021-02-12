Akinwale Aboluwade

There was a violent clash between some hoodlums and Hausa traders at Sasha Market in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State in the early hours of Friday.

The angry mob were said to have acted in reaction to the death of a cobbler who was said to have been attacked with dangerous weapons by an Hausa trader in the market on Thursday.

The cobbler (name not known) was said to have attempted to mediate during a disagreement between a pregnant woman and an Hausa man in the market.

It was gathered that the enraged Hausa man pierced the cobbler who tried to curtail him from getting violent with the pregnant woman.

Fight broke out on Friday when information filtered in that the injured cobbler had died while receiving treatment at the hospital as a result of the complications that arose from the injury that he sustained on Thursday.

Some of the wares (mainly tomatoes, onions and pepper) that were displayed by traders in the market were reportedly destroyed by the opposing groups.

The fear stricken traders in the market were said to have scampered to safety as the two aggrieved groups engaged each other in a fight.

A source in the market, who spoke with The Street Journal on the condition of anonymity, said that “The trouble took its roots from a fight that broke out yesterday when an Hausa trader who was pulling a wheel barrow engaged in heated argument with a pregnant woman.

“Both the Hausa man and the aggrieved woman had disagreed on the amount which she should pay for wheeling her wares from the market to the roadside for her. But for the prompt intervention of security operatives, the matter would have degenerated in the market on Thursday as the cobbler collapsed after being hit by the Hausa man. However, some hoodlums took to the street when the news of the cobbler’s death was broken.”

As of the time of filing this report, security operatives, including police personnel and men of Operation Burst, were on hand to calm the situation.

Residents of the community and traders said security agents had moved to the epicentre of the violence in order to douse the tension. Unconfirmed report had it that some kiosks and a house were razed during the altercation.

Some Yoruba traders in the market lamented that their wares had perished as they were unable to move them (tomatoes and pepper) out of the market during the clash.

While some residents claimed that the cobbler was pierced with a knife others said that he was beaten with a charm which led to a complication.

Shops were reported to have been hurriedly shut while other traders fled the area. The presence of security reportedly brought some calm to the area.

A local security man in the area, who spoke anonymously, alleged that some state security agencies arrived at the market and immediately sacked the Yoruba traders from the scene.

“Shortly after this, the Hausa men began to destroy pepper and tomatoes belonging to the natives,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, could, however not be reached as of the time of filing this report.

Calls made to the PPRO were not responded to at the time and text message that was sent were not replied.

