Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to wake up and fight banditry and other sundry crimes especially in the northern part of the country adding that it is worrisome that banditry is happening in the north-west region of the country where he hails from.

The ex-president, who spoke on Sunday said Buhari should start thinking of leaving an enduring legacy as president. He said, “I thought I knew President Buhari because he worked with me. But I used to ask people that is it that I have not read him well or read him adequately or is it that he has changed from the Buhari that I used to know? I am not subscribing to the people who say we have a new Buhari from Sudan and all that nonsense.

“I know what I believed was his limitations and I have written about it he wasn’t strong in economics, not all of us are strong in anything but you need to have sufficient knowledge of it for you to direct the affairs. He wasn’t particularly too strong in foreign affairs but I thought he was strong enough in the military.

“From his performance in his first outing as head of state, I thought he would also do well in fighting corruption. I did not know his nepotistic tendencies maybe because he was not exposed to that sort of situation when he worked with me.

“But with what I have seen now, I believe that maybe he will be thinking of a legacy. Maybe he will also learn from what has happened in recent times. If you are the commander-in-chief and banditry is taking place in your backyard, then you have to wake up.”

“Somebody spoke to me and said, ‘Oh, you are not enthused’, and I said, ‘I am not’. The person said, ‘Why?’ And I said I don’t know any of those people that have been appointed as service chiefs but you will hear my comments three to six months from now because within that period, we should be able to show what they can do. And if they cannot bring about any perceptible change or improvement then you can write them off as failures.”

Obasanjo also advised the Buhari regime to better equip the security forces and provide them with the right motivation for them to succeed.

The ex-president also said some governors are now in a state of hopelessness because of the president’s way of handling the insecurity in the country.

The security challenges in the country have assumed a more worrisome dimension in recent times as rampaging bandits, bloodthirsty insurgents and ransom-demanding kidnappers terrorise Nigerians with daring audacity.

