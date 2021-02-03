Williams Babalola
Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has revealed that the state compensates herdsmen and farmers whenever a clash results in the destruction of their products.
Ikpeazu made this known on Wednesday when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.
Ikpeazu said that the state N100,000 as compensation to herdsmen whose cows are killed during misunderstandings or while also noting that the same compensation goes to farmers whose farms are destroyed by the herders when there is a clash between the two.
Although, the governor didn’t give a name, he said some elements in the country are always ready to cause a rift among citizens.
According to him, “We compensate them. We pay N100,000 for any cow that is killed on account of a clash between the farmers and the herders and pay the same amount for farmlands destroyed by strayed cows. We are not diagnosing the problem properly, we have people who are interested in creating anarchy.”
Recall that Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, had recently shared the news of his security outfit, Eastern Security Network, ESN’s invasion of the camp of the herdsmen in Isiukwuato, Abia State.
In a video shared by the IPOB leader, the ESN operatives were seen burning houses and cows allegedly belonging to the Fulani herdsmen. They also killed some cows.
“Video of men at work last night across all the towns and villages of the old Bende Division, especially Isiukwuato,” Kanu captioned the video shared on his Facebook page.
“ESN has commenced the combing of parts of Isiukwuato forests last night and engagement with the enemy is ongoing and will continue until they no longer present a threat to our communities along that axis…” he added, issuing a direct warning to the herders.
Kanu had also called out the the former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu for giving out farm lands to Fulanis in the state.
Comments