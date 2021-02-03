Although, the governor didn’t give a name, he said some elements in the country are always ready to cause a rift among citizens.

According to him, “We compensate them. We pay N100,000 for any cow that is killed on account of a clash between the farmers and the herders and pay the same amount for farmlands destroyed by strayed cows. We are not diagnosing the problem properly, we have people who are interested in creating anarchy.”