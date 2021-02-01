There are no freed Chibok girls in the custody of the Defence Headquarters, the Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General Leo Irabor has said.

General Irabor said this when he and other newly appointed service chiefs paid a visit to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, a visit that will be the first to the theatre of the Boko Haram war zone since their appointment.

There were reports on Thursday that some parents of the abducted kids were informed that their children had escaped from Boko Haram captivity after seven years.

It would be recalled that some insurgents had on April 14, 2014, attacked the Government Science Secondary School in Chibok, Borno, and took away over 276 schoolgirls from their hostels.

Following alleged negotiations, the girls were released in batches. Twenty-one were released in October 2016, and 82 in January 2017; leaving 112 in captivity.

Irabor said, “What we know is that we do not have any of the Chibok girls in our custody. So, if they are not with us, what do you want us to confirm to you? It is like you asking us to go to every home to confirm who and who lives in those homes.

“What I can tell you is that yes, we desire that all of the Chibok girls would receive their liberty and if our operations have helped those ones that have been alleged to have escaped, I think we are glad. We hope to strengthen the efforts that we are putting on in order to free the rest that are behind lines.”

