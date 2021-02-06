The World Health Organisation-led COVAX global initiative has disqualified Nigeria from the global covid vaccine bid for not meeting the requirement of storing the vaccines at the required-70 degrees Celsius.

Nigeria was expecting to receive a hundred thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccines through the COVAX initiative, which was set up to ensure rapid and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries, regardless of income level.

But due to its inability to meet the standard requirement of storing the vaccines, Nigeria would no longer be getting the free Pfizer vaccines for the fight against Covid-19.

The Director, WHO, African Region, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, said only four African countries were shortlisted for the Pfizer vaccine out of the 13 that applied.

Moeti said WHO could not risk the Pfizer vaccines being wasted.

She said: “Around 320,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been allocated to four African countries Cape Verde, Rwanda, South Africa and Tunisia. This vaccine has received WHO emergency use Listing but requires countries to be able to store and distribute doses at minus 70 degrees Celsius.

“To access an initial limited volume of Pfizer vaccine, countries were invited to submit proposals. Thirteen African countries submitted proposals and were evaluated by a multi-agency committee based on current mortality rates, new cases and trends, and the capacity to handle the ultra-cold chain needs of the vaccine.

“This announcement allows countries to fine-tune their planning for COVID-19 immunisation campaigns. We urge African nations to ramp up readiness and finalise their national vaccine deployment plans. Regulatory processes, cold chain systems and distribution plans need to be in place to ensure vaccines are safely expedited from ports of entry to delivery. We can’t afford to waste a single dose.”

Only South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia have higher infection rates than Nigeria. But Morocco and Egypt have already independently obtained vaccines and begun distribution while South Africa, which has the highest burden of the disease in Africa, has already procured one million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, produced in India but has yet to begin distribution.

Nigeria has, however, received no COVID-19 vaccine even as its rate of infection has continued to surge.

