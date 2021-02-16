Williams Babalola

The World Health Organization has warned six countries of the possible comeback of deadly Ebola after its sudden reoccurrence in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea.

The six countries put on alert today are Guinea’s immediate neighbours, including Sierra Leone and Liberia which suffered so badly in a previous major outbreak.

The others are Mali, Guinea-Bissau, Senegal and Ivory Coast.

These six African countries have been alerted on Tuesday by WHO to brazen up in order to curb potential infection in their nations.

The DRC declared the emergence of Ebola on February 7 while Guinea declared the outbreak on Sunday.

“We have already alerted the six countries around, including of course Sierra Leone and Liberia, and they are moving very fast to prepare and be ready and to look for any potential infection,” the WHO’s Margaret Harris told a Geneva briefing.

Meanwhile, vaccination against Ebola has on Monday kick-started in regions where the epidemic was first reported.

On Monday, WHO African region posted on their official Twitter account announced that vaccination has started massively.

The statement reads, “Ebola vaccination campaign officially launched in #Butembo #DRC — just one week after the resurgence of the virus. Health workers at Matanda health centre, where the first Ebola patient was treated, were the first to be vaccinated.”

Between 2013 and 2016 more than 11,000 people died in the West Africa Ebola epidemic, which began in Guinea.

Ebola infects humans through close contact with infected animals, such as chimpanzees and fruit bats. It then spreads between humans by direct contact with infected blood, fluids, and organs.

It can also be spread indirectly through contact with contaminated environments.

The first human case in an Ebola outbreak is acquired through contact with blood, secretions organs or other bodily fluids of an infected animal. Ebola Virus Disease has been documented in people who handled infected chimpanzees, gorillas, and forest antelopes, both dead and alive, in Cote d’Ivoire, the Republic of Congo and Gabon. The first case in the West Africa outbreak was likely acquired via exposure to bats.

The virus is then transmitted from person to person through direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected persons. People can also become infected through contact with objects, such as needles or soiled clothing, that have been contaminated with infected secretions.