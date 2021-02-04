Williams Babalola

National Coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance, Olusegun Bamgbose, Esq., has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to relinquish power immediately as he has “led the country to slaughter slab.”

Bamgbose, who himself is a presidential hopeful, made this demands while addressing a crowd of supporters in Ibadan, Oyo State saying that Buhari is no longer fit to be called a president.

Bamgbose knocked Buhari for his “inability” to curb the menace of regional insecurity that gave rise to the likes of Yoruba activist, Sunday Igbo and Nnamdi Kanu’s Eastern Security Network.

Bamgbose noted that it was unfortunate that President Buhari has suddenly become taciturn in reacting to pressing issues of national importance.

He said, “In the South East, they have had their own share. In Orlu [Imo State] and Isiukwuato [Abia State] there have been fracas.

“With all these bothering on insecurity, the Executive President of Nigeria, the Chief Security Officer of the nation, the father of the nation, Mohammadu Buhari has decided to keep mute until the matters get worse.

“This is purely unacceptable and unfortunate. President Buhari has suddenly become inactive. What’s the use of having a leader in the Presidential Villa, who would refuse to act promptly on issues that bother on insecurity.”

Bamgbose also called on the National Assembly to place an embargo on the president’s salary and other entitlements stating that Nigeria can no longer fend for him since he “doesn’t meet their expectations.”

“Why collect salary and other entitlements without impressing the citizens. This has got to stop. It’s either Buhari address the nation or step out of Presidential villa.

“We can no longer foot his bill in the villa if he cannot satisfy the expectations of the citizens. What else is Buhari doing in Aso Rock if he cannot act like a leader.

“I’ll suggest that the National Assembly put a hold on Buhari’s salary and other entitlements pending the time he will act like the President of Nigeria. Nigerians voted for him to protect lives and properties of the citizens.

“There is no moral justification for him to remain in the villa, when he has failed in discharging his leadership responsibilities. It’s as serious as that. If he can’t stand the heat, let him get out of the kitchen. Enough is enough.” He declared.