Former NBA star, Lamar Odom, has claimed that his former fiancée, Sabrina Parr , cheated on him while they were dating.

Lamar Odom, who was a guest on “ The Wendy Williams Show ” disclosed that the personal trainer was unfaithful in the course of dating her.

“There were some things that kind of made me look at her out of the corner of my eye. Like when she told me that she had slept with my ex-wife’s significant other.

“She’s a hurt woman. She has a lot of problems that I don’t think anyone of us could help her with. She probably needs therapy,” Odom said.

When the host inquired further to ascertain who he was speaking about, Lamar Odom responded, “Come on Wendy you could put that together. I don’t say names if I don’t have to.”

Last year, Parr disclosed that her engagement to Odom was over through her verified Instagram account.

According to the post, “Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” Parr wrote on her Instagram Story. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”

Lamar Odom has only been married once to Khloe Kardashian from 2009 until they separated in 2013 when the marriage crashed after four years over Odom’s struggles with addiction and infidelity. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. Based on those observations, Odom seems to be suggesting that Sabrina Parr had something going on with Tristan Thompson. Watch the clip below.

Claims by insiders revealed that Odom knew about the fling before he proposed to Parr in November 2019.

Odom, who was hospitalised in October 2015 after he was found unconscious at a legal brothel in Nevada, also claimed that Parr “was putting out that I was doing drugs.”