Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has taken a swipe at the Nigerian Senate for confirming the immediate past Service Chiefs as Non-Career Ambassador-Designates.

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of the immediate past service chiefs; Abayomi Olonisakin, former chief of defence staff; Tukur Buratai, former chief of army staff; Ibok-Ete Ibas, former chief of naval staff, and Sadique Abubakar, former chief of air staff as Ambassadors, without recourse to the petitions against them.

Speaking on their confirmation, the Rivers State Governor said Nigerians were disappointed with the action of the Senate.

Wike while hosting the Senate Committee on Niger-Delta at the Government House Port Harcourt, led by Senator Peter Nwaboshi, said the Senators did not act like distinguished people.

“Let me express the dismay of most Nigerians to the Senate. So you can convey this to the Nigerian Senate. You people sat and said that they should dismiss Service Chiefs that they are not performing but the same people you said are not performing you have cleared as Ambassadors.

“There are things you can’t reconcile. That word distinguished should mean a lot to Senators,” Wike said.

The Senate Committee on Niger-Delta led by Senator Peter Nwaboshi said they were in Rivers State ahead of the Commissioning of the Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Headquarters and to seek the support of Governor Wike for the development of the Niger-Delta region.

Meanwhile earlier today, the Senate grilled Abdulrasheed Bawa for the chairmanship position of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The 40 year-old while being grilled, denied selling recovered assets while serving as the Port Harcourt Zonal Officer of the commission.

Bawa explained that the EFCC Secretary was the only person authorised to dispose of recovered assets. According to him, the assets in question were sold by the EFCC Secretary and three directors, who travelled from the headquarters to Port Harcourt to carry out the exercise.

He also dismissed claims that he was arrested by former acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu for undisclosed reasons, saying he had a good working relationship with his former boss.

Bawa said that he was eminently qualified to be appointed as EFCC Chairman based on his years of service and the extant laws.

He was eventually confirmed the substantive chairman of the anti graft body.

Like this: Like Loading...