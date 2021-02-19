Senator Orji Uzor has hinted that the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike will join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) soon.

Kalu, who is also the Senate Chief Whip, made this statement while addressing newsmen after the governor led him on a project inspection around Port Harcourt, the State capital on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

The Rumuokoro Flyover bridge, 2nd Artillery Flyover Bridge, Real Madrid Football Academy and the Mother and Child Hospital in Rumuomasi, were part of the projects overseen by Wike.

Kalu, who commended Wike for his investments in critical infrastructure, called on him to work harmoniously with the APC.

He said:

“He [Wike] is a man needed by us in the APC, it is my belief that a messiah can come from anywhere.

“I urge the Governor to partner with the APC, I discussed with him all through the night to find a common ground with the APC. I believe that very soon it shall come to reality.

“So I urge Governor Wike to soft-pedal on our party, humans can switch from one party to another which is human behaviour in Africa.

“I appeal to him to partner with us so that the good people of Rivers can benefit more from the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

Like this: Like Loading...