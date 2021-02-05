A sexual assault victim of Nigerian pastor, Timothy Omotoso, has narrated her ordeal and how she was allegedly kicked out of his mission house after she stopped performing sexual acts on him.

Omotoso who headed the Jesus Dominion International Church‚ Durban, South Africa, was arrested on April 20, 2017, after charges of rape and human trafficking were filed against him and others.

He was alleged to have preyed on victims as young as 13.

Based on the Sexual Offences Act, Omotoso and others accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, are facing 63 main and 34 alternative charges.

A new witness, Hlubikazi Faleni, 26, who testified against the pastor at the Port Elizabeth high court on Thursday, February 4, said Omotoso would force her to massage his private parts and perform sexual acts on him.

She told judge Irma Schoeman at the resumption of the trial that she was comfortable testifying in the open court.

Falena who is the sixth witness said:

“I joined the church as a singer, under Pastor Mphathisi Mdyesha. Tim was the main man in the church. I first saw Timothy in 2009 in Port Elizabeth. I’m here today because Timothy Omotoso molested me.”

After she met a woman called “Sindi” in 2011, she joined the musical group Grace Galaxy in 2013.

“After I sang, he called me to his office in the church. He said I have joined the group now and should go to the house in Umhlanga. He paid for a cab for me to get to the house.

“I was surprised to see these young girls (25 of them) wearing short clothing in the house of the man of God,” she said.

Faleni, had met Fazeki, Sindi and Sulani who told her to bath and stay clean at all times.

Faleni who shuttled between East London and Durban told the court Omotoso paid for her travel.

Narrating what happened on one of her visits, Faleni said:

“One evening, I was told by Fezeka that the accused one wanted to see me in his room. I went up to his room and when inside, he said I must lock the door.”

“He asked me, ‘What would you like me to be to you?’ I responded, ‘I’d like you to mentor me, be a father figure to me because my father passed away a long time [ago].'”

She said Omotoso responded that he was not there to play a father figure but said he would help her if she would be his girlfriend.

She added that as she insisted on him being her mentor, he allegedly instructed her to “go and call Fezeka.”

She continued:

“I went down to find Fezeka. She asked me what happened. I told her and she told me, ‘You need to be flexible, you need to listen to him (Omotoso)'”

“I went back inside the room. He told me to lock the door; I did.

“He told me to lay on top of a towel that was on the bed. He told me to remove my pyjama trousers, a three-quarter trouser, and lay on top of the towel on the bed when done.

“I did as he said. I got on top of the towel. Then he told me to remove my panties.

“He put his private parts in between my thighs, started satisfying himself until he ejaculated.

“He then told me to wipe myself with the towel I was laying on top of, he told me to dress up and put the towel in a laundry basket that was in the room. Before going to put the towel in the bathroom, he said we should pray, he started the prayer – ‘God have mercy on us’.”

