Akinwale Aboluwade

The Majeobaje Movement, a pan-Yoruba group , on Thursday, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, tasked the South-West governors to deploy drones for aerial surveillance in the forest reserves and highways within the zone.

It also called for capacity development for the South-West Security Network otherwise known as Amotekun, saying the governors should expand the scope of their state security committees to include traditional rulers and local vigilante groups as a panacea to solving security challenges.

This, it said, would help in providing a mechanism for monitoring strange and unusual movements within the zone.

In a communique titled, ‘Don’t take the law into your own hands,’ signed by Mr. Yomi Layinka, former Special Adviser (Communication and Strategy) to late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, and Chief Akintayo Akin-Deko, Team Leader and Convener respectively, it expressed sympathy with those who lost their loved ones, their property and livelihood and those who suffered injuries due to the recent inter-ethnic clashes in Ondo, Oyo and Ogun states.

The group, after a zoom meeting to discuss the incessant inter-ethnic clashes in the South-West, said a lot more still needs be done in the area of capacity development for Amotekun Corps.

They said, for instance that the task of Amotekun would be significantly enhanced by if drones were deployed for aerial surveillance in the forest reserves and highways of the South-West in the states.

The Movement urged the northerners who have lived many years among the Yoruba people to support the security agencies to identify criminals and bandits that may be hiding amongst them.

“We particularly welcome the efforts of the concerned members of the northern elite to dissociate their people from the heinous activities of the foreign army of AK47 wielding, hardened criminals who have been going about maiming, raping and killing innocent souls throughout the South-West.

“Notwithstanding the provocations and pains, we urged the people in the region not to seek revenge but to continue to report complaints and suspicious activities to security agencies and or to their traditional rulers.

“This is not only because it is lawful to do but also because we must be mindful to avoid ethnic profiling and its extremely negative consequences.”