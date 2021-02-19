Akinwale Aboluwade

Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi , the Oluwo of Iwo, on Friday cautioned those whom he described as the black sheep among the Fulani herders to respect human dignity even as he appealed to the Yoruba people to stop beating drums of war.

The Oluwo is known for agitating for a united Nigeria by curtailing the lingering crisis between the Yoruba and the Fulani.

The monarch, in a statement enjoined the citizens to consider billions of immovable investments and properties of the Yorubas in the northern states, saying the lifestyle of many Fulanis is not worth fighting as they tend to loose nothing except their cows.

The statement read that the Yorubas declaring war against the Fulanis could translate to ethnic clash which may be unfavourable to the former, stressing that no reasonable people with valuable properties will fight such people.

It stated that bearing in mind the fact that the Fulanis are just a section of the Hausas, declaring war against them meant a war against the Hausas.

The statement read that the path of peace was most honourable, adding that security operatives should be committed to prosecution of criminals irrespective of ethnic attachments.

Describing Nigeria as a nation of complex identities, read in part, “The lingering Yoruba-Fulani saga is a fragile issue that demands witty, technical approach. No doubt, activities such as killing, kidnapping, raping perpetrated by the bad eggs among the Fulanis are condemnable.

“As a people, we must understand who to fight. I see Fulani as a section of the Hausas. And most Fulanis are not stationed in their land of origin. They relocated and settled. Their most valued item is cows. Most of their properties are movable. Are these who we want to declare war against?”

“Declaring war against the Fulanis will be derogatorily translated to a war against the Hausas. Fulanis are just a section of the Hausas. What will be the fate of billions of investments and properties of the Yorubas in the northern states?

“If their own cows could be moved, how will our innocent sons and daughters in the northern states move their investments and properties? I see Yoruba losing more should there be war.

“I’m appealing to all and sundry to dignify human lives and toe the path of honour in sustaining a peaceful co-existence. War is an enemy of humanity. What war can do, peace can do better,” the Oluwo concluded.