Williams Babalola

A Zimbabwean man has left his wife’s eyes damaged for ‘lack of respect’ from her.

The man, identified as Barnabas Zarurayi, was also accused of battering his wife frequently.

According to the victim , Tsitsi Mabwedza, their 14-year-old marriage has been filled with hellish situations as her husband continuously assaulted her.

The mother of five explained that the most recent fight started when she tried to stop him from sleeping on the bed with his shoes on.

Mabwedza said, “I told my husband to remove his shoes when he was about to sleep on the bed so that he doesn’t make the blankets dirty and he ignored.

“After that, he started using the bedroom as a toilet and when I noticed that I tried stopping him and he said it was his house and no one could tell him what to do. I was thrown on walls. I tried to run away and he caught me and started hitting my head on stones resulting in my eye being plucked out.”

Barnabas who accused his wife of lacking respect, however, claimed he does not remember what led to the fight.

The accused said the issue was shocking when he saw his wife’s damaged eye but revealed that he is struggling with controlling his anger so he doesn’t like when people do things to make him angry.

An eyewitness who corroborated what Barnabas’ wife said, revealed that he (Barnabas) passed through a muddy road on his way home from work. The eyewitness added that after Barnabas’ wife told him to remove his dirty shoes, he started boasting that no one should tell him what to do in the house. He later urinated in the bedroom and all over on the floor before his wife confronted him, leading to a fight.