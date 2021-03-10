Operatives of the Lagos Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos have arrested a 28-year-old man, Ibeh Theophilus Uche and his mother for their alleged involvement in a N50 million computer-related fraud.

It was gathered that Uche, who runs 10 Kobo Wine Place in Ikotun, Lagos, was recently arrested in his room in Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island.

His arrest came after the anti graft agency received credible intelligence reports about his alleged criminal activities.

Upon interrogation, Uche, who presents himself variously as Rachael Armstrong , Keanu Reeves, Rebekah Schwarzenberger, Keanu Private, Elizabeth Hortman and Stefan Paulson, confessed to being into Bitcoin investment scam, romance scam and identity theft.

The suspect also confessed to have defrauded his victims to the tune of about N50m, since he started the criminal activities in 2020.

Investigations revealed that Uche had been using a First Bank account belonging to his mother, who is one of his accomplices, to launder the proceeds of his alleged criminal activities.

Items recovered from the suspect are one iPhone 11 Pro Max; one iPhone 12 pro max; two MacBook Pro laptops; a PlayStation 5; an iPad and a small Nokia touch phone.

A Mercedes Benz S550 2015 Sedan car and a Lexus RX 350 SUV 2016, we’re also recovered among other incriminating items.

The EFCC said the suspects will be charged to court soon.

