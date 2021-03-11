An 11-year-old boy was reportedly burnt to death while his mother and two other siblings are in critical condition after his stepfather allegedly set ablaze a room they were sleeping in.

According to the owner of the house, the 45-year-old suspect whose name was only given as Agyemang had been having misunderstanding for some time with his fiancée he has been living with at Meduma in the Kwabre East Municipality in Ghana.

On Tuesday, March 16, Mr Agyemang allegedly sprinkled petrol in a room his fiancée was sleeping in with the children and set it ablaze.

The landlord, Daniel Opoku who narrated the incident to Citi News said he was able to save the fiancée and two other children but couldn’t do the same for the boy due to the intensity of the fire.

“I heard the scream and shouts around 12:00am as she repeatedly kept saying she was dying. She said Agyemang was killing her because he sprinkled petrol and set the room they were in ablaze.”

“So I woke and went to the room where they were, and I saw the fire spreading. So I opened the room and brought her and the two other children out, but I could not bring the other boy out due to the intensity of the fire.”

Firefighters were reportedly called upon over the fire incident, but they could not get to the house due to the nature of the road.

The suspect, his fiancée, and the two children are on admission at the Komfo Anokye teaching hospital.

The charred body of the eleven-year-old boy has also been deposited at the Ankaase Methodist Hospital.

