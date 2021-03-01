The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards held on Sunday, February 28, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in New York City’s Rainbow Room, and the virtual event was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
The biggest winners of the 78th Golden Globes were ‘Nomadland’ and ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’.
The two films earned awards for best picture, ‘Nomadland’ for the drama category and ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ for the comedy or musical division.
Chloe Zhao, the director behind ‘Nomadland’ became the first woman to win the best director award since 1984 when Barbara Streisand secured an award for ‘Yentl’.
The late Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous award for best actor in a Motion Picture Drama. The Black Panther star won for his portrayal of a trumpet player named Levee in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
See the full list of Golden Globes winners below
Movies: Best drama
The Father
Mank
Winner: Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Movies: Best actress in a drama
Viola Davis- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Winner: Andra Day- The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby- Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand- Nomadland
Carey Mulligan- Promising Young Woman
Movies: Best actor in a comedy or musical
Winner: Sachs Baron Cohen- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden- The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda- Hamilton
Dev Patel- The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg- Palm Springs
Movies: Best comedy or musical
Winner: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Movies: Best director
Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”
David Fincher, “Mank”
Regina King, “One Night in Miami”
Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Winner: Chloe Zhao- Nomadland
Movies: Best actor in a drama
Riz Ahmed- Sound of Metal
Winner: Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins- The Father
Gary Oldman- Mank
Tahar Rahim- The Mauritanian
TV: Best limited series or TV movie
Normal People
Winner: The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
TV: Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
Cate Blanchett- Mrs America
Daisy Edgar Jones- Normal People
Shira Haas- Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman- The Undoing
Winner: Anya Taylor Joy- The Queen’s Gambit
TV: Best supporting actress
Winner: Gillian Anderson- The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter- The Crown
Annie Murphy- Schitt’s Creek
Julia Garner- Ozark
Cynthia Nixon- Ratched
Movies: Best supporting actress
Glenn Close- Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman- The Father
Winner: Jodie Foster- The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried- Mank
Helena Zengel- News of the World
TV: Best series, drama
Winner: The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Movies: Best foreign language
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Winner: Minari
Two of Us
TV: Best actor in a drama
Jason Bateman- Ozark
Winner: Josh O’Connor- The Crown
Bob Odenkirk- Better Call Saul
Al Pacino- Hunters
Matthew Rhys- Perry Mason
Movies: Best actress in a comedy or musical
Maria Bakalova- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson- Music
Michelle Pfeiffer- French Exit
Winner: Rosamund pike- I care a lot
Anya Taylor-Joy- Emma
TV: Best comedy or musical
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Winner: Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
TV: Best actor in a comedy or musical
Don Cheadle- Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult- The Great
Eugene Levy- Schitt’s Creek
Winner: Jason Sudeikis- Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef- Ramy
Movies: Best original score
Alexandre Desplat- The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Goransson- Tenet
James Newton Howard- News of the World”
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross- Mank
Winner: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste- Soul
Movies: Best original song
Fight for You (from Judas and the Black Messiah)
Hear My Voice (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Winner: Io Si (seen), (the life ahead)
Speak Now (One Night in Miami)
Tigress and Tweed (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)
TV: Best actress in a drama
Olivia Colman- The Crown
Jodie Comer- Killing Eve
Winner: Emma Corrin- The Crown
Laura Linney- Ozark
Sarah Paulson- Ratched
Movies: Best screenplay
Emerald Fennell- Promising Young Woman”
Winner: Aaron Sorkin- The trill of the Chicago 7
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton- The Father
Chloe Zhao- Nomadland
TV: Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
Bryan Cranston- Your Honor
Jeff Daniels- The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant- The Undoing
Ethan Hawke- The Good Lord Bird
Winner: Mark Ruffalo- I know this much is true
Movies: Best animated film
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Winner: Soul
Wolfwalkers
TV: Best actress in a comedy or musical
Lily Collins- Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco- The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning- The Great
Jane Levy- Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist
Winner: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
TV: Best supporting actor
Winner: John Boyega- Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson- The Comey Rule
Dan Levy- Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons- Hollywood
Donald Sutherland- The Undoing
Movies: Best supporting actor
Sacha Baron Cohen- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Winner: Daniel Kaluuya- Judas and the black Messiah
Jared Leto- The Little Things
Bill Murray- On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr- One Night in Miam
