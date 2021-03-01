The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards held on Sunday, February 28, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in New York City’s Rainbow Room, and the virtual event was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

The biggest winners of the 78th Golden Globes were ‘Nomadland’ and ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’.

The two films earned awards for best picture, ‘Nomadland’ for the drama category and ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ for the comedy or musical division.

Chloe Zhao, the director behind ‘Nomadland’ became the first woman to win the best director award since 1984 when Barbara Streisand secured an award for ‘Yentl’.

The late Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous award for best actor in a Motion Picture Drama. The Black Panther star won for his portrayal of a trumpet player named Levee in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

See the full list of Golden Globes winners below

Movies: Best drama

The Father

Mank

Winner: Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Movies: Best actress in a drama

Viola Davis- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Winner: Andra Day- The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby- Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand- Nomadland

Carey Mulligan- Promising Young Woman

Movies: Best actor in a comedy or musical

Winner: Sachs Baron Cohen- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden- The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda- Hamilton

Dev Patel- The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg- Palm Springs

Movies: Best comedy or musical

Winner: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Movies: Best director

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Regina King, “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Winner: Chloe Zhao- Nomadland

Movies: Best actor in a drama

Riz Ahmed- Sound of Metal

Winner: Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins- The Father

Gary Oldman- Mank

Tahar Rahim- The Mauritanian

TV: Best limited series or TV movie

Normal People

Winner: The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

TV: Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Cate Blanchett- Mrs America

Daisy Edgar Jones- Normal People

Shira Haas- Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman- The Undoing

Winner: Anya Taylor Joy- The Queen’s Gambit

TV: Best supporting actress

Winner: Gillian Anderson- The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter- The Crown

Annie Murphy- Schitt’s Creek

Julia Garner- Ozark

Cynthia Nixon- Ratched

Movies: Best supporting actress

Glenn Close- Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman- The Father

Winner: Jodie Foster- The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried- Mank

Helena Zengel- News of the World

TV: Best series, drama

Winner: The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Movies: Best foreign language

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Winner: Minari

Two of Us

TV: Best actor in a drama

Jason Bateman- Ozark

Winner: Josh O’Connor- The Crown

Bob Odenkirk- Better Call Saul

Al Pacino- Hunters

Matthew Rhys- Perry Mason

Movies: Best actress in a comedy or musical

Maria Bakalova- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson- Music

Michelle Pfeiffer- French Exit

Winner: Rosamund pike- I care a lot

Anya Taylor-Joy- Emma

TV: Best comedy or musical

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Winner: Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

TV: Best actor in a comedy or musical

Don Cheadle- Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult- The Great

Eugene Levy- Schitt’s Creek

Winner: Jason Sudeikis- Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef- Ramy

Movies: Best original score

Alexandre Desplat- The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Goransson- Tenet

James Newton Howard- News of the World”

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross- Mank

Winner: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste- Soul

Movies: Best original song

Fight for You (from Judas and the Black Messiah)

Hear My Voice (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Winner: Io Si (seen), (the life ahead)

Speak Now (One Night in Miami)

Tigress and Tweed (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

TV: Best actress in a drama

Olivia Colman- The Crown

Jodie Comer- Killing Eve

Winner: Emma Corrin- The Crown

Laura Linney- Ozark

Sarah Paulson- Ratched

Movies: Best screenplay

Emerald Fennell- Promising Young Woman”

Winner: Aaron Sorkin- The trill of the Chicago 7

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton- The Father

Chloe Zhao- Nomadland

TV: Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Bryan Cranston- Your Honor

Jeff Daniels- The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant- The Undoing

Ethan Hawke- The Good Lord Bird

Winner: Mark Ruffalo- I know this much is true

Movies: Best animated film

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Winner: Soul

Wolfwalkers

TV: Best actress in a comedy or musical

Lily Collins- Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco- The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning- The Great

Jane Levy- Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist

Winner: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

TV: Best supporting actor

Winner: John Boyega- Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson- The Comey Rule

Dan Levy- Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons- Hollywood

Donald Sutherland- The Undoing

Movies: Best supporting actor

Sacha Baron Cohen- The Trial of the Chicago 7

Winner: Daniel Kaluuya- Judas and the black Messiah

Jared Leto- The Little Things

Bill Murray- On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr- One Night in Miam

