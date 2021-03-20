Nigeria has been ranked in 59th position in the latest happiness index released on Friday, 19 March, putting the country above countries like Russia, Georgia, Ghana, South Africa, Cameroon, Ivory Coast and others.
According to the ranking index of the report released, Finland was ranked the world’s happiest country while Zimbabwe was ranked last in the ranking comprising 95 countries.
According to the report published on the organisation’s website, Nigerians are even happier than some countries in Europe including Russia which was ranked 60th, Georgia, ranked 73rd, and North Macedonia ranked 75th.
Mauritius which was ranked 44th was ahead of Nigeria among African countries in terms of happiness. Other African countries on the rank include Ghana, 65th; Ivory Coast, 70th; Cameroon, 71st; South Africa, 76th; Zambia, 79th; Morocco, 80th; Tunisia, 82nd; Uganda, 83rd; Ethiopia, 85th; Kenya, 86th; Egypt, 87th, Namibia, 88th.
Two African countries occupied the last positions on the ladder. While Tanzania occupied the 94th position, Zimbabwe occupied the 95th position as the least happy country in the world.
The first six positions of the happiest nations in the world were occupied by those called Nordic countries, indicating that there is something unique that always makes the citizens of those countries happy all the time.
While Finland retained its first position as the world’s happiest country, Iceland was ranked second, Denmark came third, Switzerland came fourth, the Netherlands came fifth and Sweden came sixth.
In the list, United States, Britain, Canada, Belgium and France did not do well in the ranking. While the United States came 14th, Canada was 15th, Belgium was 17th, the United Kingdom was in the 18th position and France was 20th on the ranking.
Full rankings: The 2021 World Happiness Report
1. Finland
2. Iceland
3. Denmark
4. Switzerland
5. the Netherlands
6. Sweden
7. Germany
8. Norway
9. New Zealand
10. Austria
11. Israel
12. Australia
13. Ireland
14. United States
15. Canada
16. the Czech Republic
17. Belgium
18. United Kingdom
19. Taiwan
20. France
21. Saudi Arabia
22. Slovakia
23. Croatia
24. Spain
25. Italy
26. Slovenia
27. the United Arab Emirates
28. Estonia
29. Lithuania
30. Uruguay
31. Kosovo
32. Cyprus
33. Kyrgyzstan
34. Latvia
35. Bahrain
36. Kazakhstan
37. Malta
38. Chile
39. Poland
40. Japan
41. Brazil
42. Serbia
43. Hungary
44. Mauritius
45. Mongolia
46. Mexico
47. Argentina
48. Thailand
49. Moldova
50. South Korea
51. Greece
52. China (excluding Hong Kong)
53. Portugal
54. Montenegro
55. Colombia
56. Bulgaria
57. Bolivia
58. Bosnia and Herzegovina
59. Nigeria
60. Russia
61. El Salvador
62. Tajikistan
63. Albania
64. Ecuador
65. Ghana
66. Hong Kong
67. Laos
68. Bangladesh
69. Ukraine
70. Ivory Coast
71. Cameroon
72. the Dominican Republic
73. Georgia
74. the Philippines
75. North Macedonia
76. South Africa
77. Iran
78. Turkey
79. Zambia
80. Morocco
81. Iraq
82. Tunisia
83. Uganda
84. Venezuela
85. Ethiopia
86. Kenya
87. Egypt
88. Namibia
89. Myanmar
90. Benin
91. Cambodia
92. India
93. Jordan
94. Tanzania
95. Zimbabwe
