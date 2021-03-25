FILE - In this file image taken from video released late Friday evening, Oct. 31, 2014, by Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, centre, the leader of Nigeria's Islamic extremist group. Nigeria’s Boko Haram Islamic extremists have a new leader who promises to end attacks on mosques and markets used by Muslims, according to an interview published Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2016 by the Islamic State. The group’s newspaper al-Nadaa identifies Abu Musab al-Barnawi as the new “Wali” of its West Africa Province _ a title previously used to describe long-time leader Abubakar Shekau. (Boko Haram, via AP, File)