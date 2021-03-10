A former General Manager of the Dangote Industries Limited, Mojisola Aladejobi has bagged seven years imprisonment over a $32,000 insurance fraud.

The ruling was passed by Justice S. S. Ogunsanya of the Lagos State High Court, on Tuesday.

The former general manager was sentenced alongside two others, Raymond Akanolu and Balogun Alaba.

The judgement was sequel to the arraignment of the convicts by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on two counts of conspiracy and attempt to obtain money by false pretences to the tune of $32,000.

It was gathered that the convicts had sometime in October 2014 conspired among themselves to defraud Dangote Industries Limited of the sum of $32,000 by inflating the premium for the renewal of insurance policy cover for its Hawker aircraft with registration number 5N-DGN.

The prosecution had argued that the offence was in contravention to Section 323 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State No. 11 of 2011.

As the trial proceeded, the prosecution called witnesses and also tendered incriminating documents against the convicts which were admitted in evidence by the court.

Delivering his judgement, Justice Ogunsanya held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced the convicts, including the general manager, to seven years’ imprisonment on each of the two counts.

Like this: Like Loading...