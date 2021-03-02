The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has disclosed that 50 persons have been arrested in connection with pipeline vandalism in Imo state.

The NSCDC Commandant, Elisha Danjuma, said this on Tuesday in Owerri, while commemorating the International civil Defence Day.

According to Danjuma, the arrest of over fifty persons came as part of its efforts to protect and sustain the economic environment of the state.

“The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, being a member of the International Civil Defence Organization, ICDO, and major stakeholders worldwide, in civil protection management celebrates with the sole aim of raising awareness towards protecting the civil populace.

“The essence of a clean environment by the leading the officers to clean the environment within and outside the state command’s headquarters saying that a preserved natural economy can only thrive in a clean environment which is a collective environment,” the NSCDC Commandant said.

The defence corps stressed that the Imo command, in a bid to preserve the national economy, has myriads of arrests to her credit to avert crime and criminality and oil pipeline vandalism.

Danjuma, in addition to disclosing the arrest of the 50 vandals by the command, said, “The civil defence day serves as a day that symbolizes, honour, prestige and signifies the importance of civil importance.”

Like this: Like Loading...