The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Social Development and Disaster Management, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, made the disclosure during the flag-off ceremony NASSP for rural women at the Western Hall, Secretariat, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Farouq said, “The Federal Government of Nigeria in partnership with the World Bank designed and developed a safety net for Nigeria under the platform of the National Social Safety Net Project.

“The Conditional Cash Transfer Programme commenced in September 2016 with the aim of responding to deficiencies in capacity and lack of investment in human capital of poor and vulnerable households, especially the rural women. The programme is designed to deliver timely and accessible cash transfer to the beneficiary households.

“Oyo State has received a total sum of N992,715,000 from the Federal Government Conditional cash transfer programme from inception till date impacting the lives of 14,022 poor and vulnerable households. Your Excellency ,28 local government areas are currently benefiting from the Federal Government CCT programme in Oyo State.

”I must note at this point that the social register is being expanded to cater for more poor and vulnerable households in Oyo State. A total number of 5, 280 beneficiaries are to benefit from the cash grant of N20,000 each to uplift the socio-economic status of the rural women in Nigeria.

“It is our hope that the beneficiaries of this programme will make good use of the opportunity to increase heir income, enhance their good security, and contribute towards improving their living standard.

“I am optimistic that with the support and cooperation of your excellency and other stakeholders, we can lift 100 million out of poverty by 2030 as envisioned by President Muhammadu Buhari”.

Minister of State for Niger Delta, Senator Tayo Alasoadura and Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, lauded the initiative.

Oyo State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Alhaja Faosat Sanni, said, “This is the evident in the extension of the federal government’s kindness to the voiceless rural women, downtrodden, poorest of the poor, vulnerable group of people, aged people, widows, people living with disabilities and so on who were provided with packaged of COVID-19 palliative materials consisting of food items and other household utilities to cushion the effect of locked-down on the people in the country, Oyo State inclusive.”

