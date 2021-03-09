A 97-year-old rape victim from Yobe who was raped about a month ago said she had not had sex for over 40 years until she was raped recently.

The old woman who lost two teeth from the beating she received from her rapist who battered her and forcibly tried to cover her mouth so as not to attract people’s attention, who was brought to the state CID headquarters in Damaturu from Gadaka for investigation and has since returned back to her base.

The 35-year-old rapist according to investigation has since been remanded in police custody by the Magistrate Court in Damaturu awaiting proper trial, The Nation is reporting.

Mohammed Faruk on the 8/2/2021 invaded the house of the old woman at Gadaka, Fika Local Government Area of Yobe State where he molested, assaulted and raped her.

A statement by the State Police Public Relation Officer ASP Dungus Abdulkarim read: “On 8/2/2021 at about 1400hrs Police in Fika Divisional police Headquarters apprehended one Mohammed Faruk of Gadaka town, 35years old who intruded into a 90 years old woman room in same area of Gadaka thereby molested, assaulted and raped her.

“On preliminary investigation the culprits confessed to the commission of the said alleged rape. However, medical examination by medical facility Fika confirmed penetration and identified drips of semen believed to be the culprit ejaculation. The case is currently under investigation and onward transfer to state CID for discreet investigation and subsequent prosecution.

“In view of the recent rape cases reported the Command is committed to bringing an end to these barbaric attacks on minors and even old age victims.

“Section 282 of Yobe State Penal Code Amendment Law 2018 prescribed punishment for rape, kidnapping and unnatural offences. Under the section, the law stipulates clearly that whoever commits rape, where the victim is a minor, shall be punished with imprisonment for life and where the victim is an adult, shall be jailed for a term of 25 years.”

