The Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Onitsha branch, Barrister Francis Onwuachi, who was earlier abducted has been killed by his captors.

Onwuachi, the President-General of Omor, a community in Ayamelum Local Government Area, was kidnapped by suspected Fulani herders along the Ezu River/Anaku road in Anambra State, on Friday, March 12.

It was gathered that the NBA chairman was on his way to his hometown.

The lawyer, who was the Vice President of the University of Nigeria Alumni Association (UNAA), Onitsha branch, was found dead on Friday night, March 19, according to a report by Thisday.

The NBA chairman’s death has been mourned by many, including the Committee of Chairmen and Secretaries of the Nigerian Bar Association Branches in Anambra State.

In a statement signed by all the chairmen and secretaries of the various branches, the association said there is tension in Anambra state and the time to act is now.

The statement read:

Committee of Chairmen and Secretaries of the Nigerian Bar Association Branches in Anambra State bemoans the worsening security situation in Anambra State and calls on the Federal Government, Anambra State Government, and heads of security agencies to wake up and be alive to their responsibilities of protecting lives and properties of the citizens.

The Committee notes that the security situation in Anambra State is highly tensed up and frightening, to say the least.

Recently, there have been cases of kidnap and gruesome murder/killing of innocent citizens and security personnel in the State and nothing is being done to curb these frightening security challenges in the State.

Just last week Friday, 12/3/2021, a Lawyer, Bar Frank Onwuachi, who is also the President-General of Omor in Ayamelum LGA of Anambra State was kidnapped along Ezu River/Anaku road and gruesomely murdered the following day by his captors.

Yesterday, 19/3/2021, two Prison Officers were killed at Ekwulobia, Aguata LGA and this is barely 24 hours after Naval officers and policemen were killed at Awkuzu and Neni respectively. Also, a Naval Outpost close to Bridgehead was attacked sometime last week resulting in the killings of some Naval officers and their weapons carted away.

The Committee urgently calls on the State Government to as a matter of urgency summon a meeting of various Security agencies in the State to address these worrisome security situations and tackle them headlong. Failure by the State Government to act immediately may lead to descent to anarchy.

We all cannot continue to downplay the Security situation or pretend that all is well. The time to act is now.

The Committee condoles with the NBA Otuocha Branch, the families of late Bar Frank Onwuachi, and all security men killed by unknown gunmen and pray that their souls rest in peace.

The Committee consequently resolves as follows;

1. That all lawyers in Anambra State shall boycott all courts from Monday, 22/3/2021 to Wednesday, 24/3/2021.

2. That all lawyers in Anambra State should converge at the Judiciary Headquarters, Awka on Monday, 22/3/2021 by 12 noon for onward movement to the Government House, Awka to express our dissatisfaction with the current security situation in Anambra State.

3. Chairmen of Bar Branches in Anambra State are requested to sensitize their members and various Court heads to ensure compliance with the above directives.

Signed;

1. Mr. Ekene Okonkwo

(Chairman NBA, Awka Branch)

2. Mr. Kaine Ananwune

(Chairman NBA, Anaocha Branch)

3. Mr. A.U Okafor

(Chairman NBA, Otuocha Branch)

4. Mr. Kingsley Awuka

(Chairman NBA, Nnewi Branch)

5. Mr. B.E Ewulum PhD

(Chairman NBA, Idemili Branch)

6. Mr. Vitalis Ihedigbo

(Chairman NBA, Ihiala Branch)

7. Mr. Abel Ofoma

(Chairman NBA, Aguata Branch)

8. Mr. Onyechi Ononye

(Chairman NBA, Onitsha Branch and Chairman, NBA Branches in Anambra State

