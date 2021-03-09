The father of one of the abducted Jangebe schoolgirls, who was also in captivity, was freed on Monday night amid joy and sadness.

Mallam Iliya Gwaram, who was brought to Government House, Gusau around 9 p.m. on Monday, said he told his daughter to pretend not to know him while in captivity.

He was rescued along with nine other victims, including nursing mothers and three toddlers, driven in a heavily guarded motorcade.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), he said, “I have been in captivity with these other people for more than three months when on that Friday morning, l saw the schoolgirls being brought into where we were camped by our abductors.

“At first, l didn’t know who they were or where they were coming from until l saw the face of my scared daughter looking at me.

“I quickly told some of the girls who were brought along with her and sat near me to tell my child not to show any indication that she even knew me.

“The girls were brave enough and they kept our little secret up to the last day of their four-day stay with us.

“l never cried in the whole of my life like l cried the day the girls were taken back because l felt it was the last time l would see my daughter.

“Fortunately and unknown to me, my daughter informed Governor Matawalle of our whereabouts and the poor health conditions we were, which led to our freedom today as facilitated by the governor and his security people.”

Speaking further, Gwaram said he did not know if a ransom was paid as all that mattered to them was to return to their homes.

He continued:

“Look at those two women that were rescued along with me, two million naira was said to have been raised by their relatives to give to the bandits more than two months ago.

“But the money could not be traced as it was suspected that it was a different gang that intercepted the man bringing the money and took it from him.”

Gwaram further stressed that he would allow his daughter to continue with her education, praying that such an incident never occurs.

