Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, have arrested five suspected kidnappers allegedly involved in a series of abductions at Kiyi village and other communities in Abuja.

The suspects, according to the FCT Command Public Relations Officer, Maryam Yusuf, were arrested at the Kuje and Daki-Biu areas of Abuja between Friday and Sunday.

Their arrest followed coordinated operations by operatives from the Dawaki Division and the Command’s Anti-Kidnap Squad.

Yusuf identified the suspects as Abdullahi Haruna, Haruna Musa, Iliyasu Adamu, Michael Paul and Salisu Abdullahi.

The statement titled, ‘Police arrest suspected kidnappers, recover firearms,’ stated that the suspects, who confessed to supplying logistics to the kidnap syndicate operating in Kiyi village, were found to be in possession of two AK-47 rifles, one Bajaj motorcycle and 30 rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition.

It read, “The FCT Police Command has arrested five suspects at Kuje and Daki-Biu for being linked to the recent kidnappings at Kiyi village.

“The suspects were arrested during coordinated intelligent operations between Friday 26th-Sunday 28th March 2021 by Police operatives from Dawaki Division and the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad. Efforts are underway to arrest other members of the syndicate.”

Recently, the FCT has become so porous to criminal elements, a development that has cumulated to pockets of abduction in areas like Abaji, Kuje, Kwali and the outskirts of Abuja.

