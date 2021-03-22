The Kaduna State Government has announced the death of at least 19 persons in a road traffic accident that occurred on the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, on Monday in Kaduna.

According to the statement, the 34 other passengers who sustained varying degrees of injuries were evacuated to the hospital.

Aruwan said, “Security agencies have reported that 19 people died in a ghastly road traffic accident at the Kateri axis of the Kaduna-Abuja highway on Sunday.

“According to the report, the crash, which occurred late on Sunday evening, involved a commercial DAF trailer and was caused by a combination of speeding and an exploded tyre, leading to loss of control, which caused the vehicle to veer into the bush.

“A total of 53 people were involved in the crash, 16 of them were said to have died on the spot, with three others later confirmed dead.”

He added that the survivors were receiving treatment in the hospital.

Aruwan also said that the driver, Auwal Idris, had informed security officials that all the passengers boarded the vehicle at Kara in Lagos and were heading to Kano, with a few of them disembarking in Zaria.

