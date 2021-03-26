The management of the Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola, has shut the gates of the school indefinitely after final-year students of the institution went on a rampage because the signing out program was cancelled.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the rampaging students destroyed the school’s 500-seater lecture theatre, burnt the Students’ Union Government building and also destroyed the Students’ Union’s president’s vehicle.

It was, however, gathered that no life was lost during the incident. Shortly after the rampage, police operatives went after the erring students and arrested some of them.

Announcing the closure of the school, the Rector of the institution, Ibrahim Umar, said the students were protesting against the cancellation of the “signing out’’ ceremony for the year.

The signing out ceremony is an educational ritual among Nigerian students to mark the writing of their final examination in the university.

The Rector explained that at the end of their final year, students celebrate “signing out’’, but the activity was cancelled this year by the Students Affairs Division following unfavourable security reports.

He said the students refused to comply with the cancellation and went on a rampage.

He added that a committee would be set up to look into the issue.

He said: “We have closed the institution till further notice.”

