After repeatedly accusing the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of sleeping with his wife, Pastor Faith Edeko in a hotel in the presence of their young daughter, preventing him from seeing his children and threatening to make him disappear, Mike Davids, a former pastor of the church, has now apologised to the cleric.

The Street Journal had reported how Davids had sued Suleman for N2bn for allegedly interfering in his marriage to Edeko who now heads the Utako branch of Omega Fire Ministries in Abuja.

He had also written a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, also alleging that his wife was hypnotised by Suleman. In addition, he also threatened to expose the “truth” behind the Stephanie Otobo sex scandal and how Apostle Suleman got Otobo to apologize over sex scandal.

Following through on one of his threats, Mike Davids released an audio where Apostle Suleman was heard threatening someone, an audio Apostle Suleman apologized for but said was doctored.

Davids would later petition the Corporate Affairs Commission asking the body to suspend Suleman, and appoint an interim manager in line with Section 839 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020.

Miffed, Suleman denied the allegations, maintaining that Davids utterances are mere hallucinations of a man on the fringes of lunacy and desperation to survive.

Suleman also revealed that Davids was a pastor in his church but got expelled since 2018 for acts inimical to the body of Christ. He has for the past six years been attempting to blackmail Apostle Suleman.

He counter sued Davids, to the tune of N5bn for libel at the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, for conspiracy to blackmail and defamation of character while reiterating that Davids’ marriage was dissolved a few years ago.

Now Davids seems to have had a rethink as has now apologized for all the accusations he made against Apostle Suleman.

