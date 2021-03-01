News From Africa

Africa: 103,706 Deaths As Continent Marks One Year of Covid-19

By
0
africa:-103,706-deaths-as-continent-marks-one-year-of-covid-19
Views: Visits 4

[allAfrica] Cape Town — As of March 1st, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 3,897,307 .

Donald Trump hints at 2024 run for white house

Previous article

Africa: Botswana Wants to Comply With CAF Club Licensing Regulations

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa