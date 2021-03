[Tunis Afrique Presse] Tunis/Tunisia — The national football coach, Mondher Kebaier, announced on Thursday a list of 31 players selected for the next two matches against Libya and Equatorial Guinea, scheduled on March 25 at the Bnina stadium in Benghazi and March 28 at the Rades stadium, for the 5th and 6th day of the qualifications (Gr J) of the African Cup of Nations (Cameroon 2021).

