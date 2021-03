[Leadership] Abuja — The director-general, World Trade Organisation ( WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has said Africa needs to create a “roadmap” for boosting the continent’s capacity to eventually produce COVID-19 vaccines. The WTO DG said it has become an emergency as the continent lags in its efforts to vaccinate 60 per cent of its 1.3 billion.

