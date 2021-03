[ONE Org] Johannesburg — The ONE Campaign, the global health and anti-poverty organization co-founded by Bono, launched “Pandemica,” an animated series created to raise awareness of the critical importance of global vaccine access in ending the pandemic. The series features characters voiced by Bono, Penélope Cruz, Danai Gurira, David Oyelowo, and Calum Worthy. Pandemica is like a pandemic purgatory — no one is sure how long they will be stuck there or if they can ever leave.

