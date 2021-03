[UCT] A new study from the African Digital Network, whose members include 30 in-country global digital rights organisations, activists, academics and analysts such as the University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Associate Professor of Media Studies, Tanja Bosch, compared the digital rights landscapes of ten African countries to come to a worrying conclusion: over the last 20 years online civic space has been shut down at twice the rate it has been opened.

Like this: Like Loading...