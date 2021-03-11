[African Arguments] In January, millions of young Tunisians took to the streets to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the fall of the regime of Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali. In a country, where a fifth of the population lives below the poverty line and more than a third of youth are unemployed, young protesters are angry at their democratically elected government’s failure to deliver on the calls for ’employment, freedom, and dignity’ that began a decade ago. Back then, the Tunisian Revolution was heralded as a generationally def

Like this: Like Loading...