[African Union] The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, on 11 March 2021, received the credentials of H.E. Mr. Mahamat Ali Hassan, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union. The audience took place at the AU Commission Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Like this: Like Loading...