[African Union] For a more vital and stronger partnership for a better response to HIV/AIDS, the African Union Commission (AUC) signed an MoU with the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) to facilitate co-operation and collaboration between the two organizations to cooperate in all issues with regards to the HIV/AIDS epidemic, management and control, through harmonized and effective responses, in line with the catalytic framework to end HIV, TB and Malaria by 2030.

Like this: Like Loading...