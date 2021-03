[Daily Maverick] Sidelined by rich Western nations, Africa has been left with no option but to rely on the willingness and benevolence of Russia and China, because the fight against the coronavirus is witnessing the worst of vaccine nationalism. For many in Africa, the two countries are seen as the only wealthy nations that have shown an interest in aiding Africa in the fight against Covid-19. But there’s a sting in the tail.

Like this: Like Loading...