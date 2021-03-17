News From Africa

Africa: Companies Should Try Collaboration – Not Coercion – When Dealing With Their Suppliers

[The Conversation Africa] There is growing consensus among both managers and scholars that corporations need to work with their suppliers to enhance their social and environmental performance. These expectations have increased also because of scandals, such as the Rana Plaza disaster in Bangladesh in which over 1,100 workers died after a factory collapsed. The tragedy highlighted the precarious working and living conditions of garment workers producing clothing for well-known brands like Benetton.

