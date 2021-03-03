News From Africa

Africa: Covid-19 Death Toll Exceeds 104,000 Across Continent

By
0
africa:-covid-19-death-toll-exceeds-104,000-across-continent
Views: Visits 8

[allAfrica] Cape Town — As of March 3, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 3,913,848.

Exclusive: Sinovac CEO says he is confident in safety of vaccine following death of HK man

Previous article

Africa: Africa Development Management Associates Launched to Provide Policy Formulation for Govts, Corporate Institutions in Africa

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa