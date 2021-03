[HRW] Government policies and actions in the year since Covid-19 was declared a pandemic have precipitated human rights crises around the globe. The pandemic and abusive government approaches have especially harmed the world’s most marginalized people. Governments should have the moral courage and political will to put protection of everyone’s human rights at the heart of a post-pandemic recovery, end abusive policies, and cooperate on vaccine access for all.

