News From Africa

Africa: Covid Vaccines and Its Power Dynamics Where Does Africa Stand?

By
0
africa:-covid-vaccines-and-its-power-dynamics-where-does-africa-stand?
Views: Visits 2

[New Dawn] On January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID 19 as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). This eventually allowed the World Health Organization to play coordinating and advisory roles in global response mechanisms. A month later, on March 11, a pandemic was declared to over 118.000 cases of coronavirus illness in over 110 countries and territories worldwide, with more than 4300 deaths attributed to the disease. To date, the global statistics of the infection

Africa: China Attaches No Political Conditions to Africa Loans, Assistance

Previous article

Africa: CAF to Now Allow Limited Media to Cover 43rd CAF General Assembly and Total U17 Afcon , Morocco 2021

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa