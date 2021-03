[Atlantic Council] In Early 2021, the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) secured a tier-2 loan of $250 million from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to enable the institution to continue its low-cost financing to African borrowers in the wake of COVID-19. This move signifies greater opportunities for US-African collaboration and the essential role of African development finance institutions in addressing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like this: Like Loading...