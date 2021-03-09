News From Africa

Africa: Global Payments Platform Nium Enables Customers to Remit Funds Into Four Major African Markets

By
0
africa:-global-payments-platform-nium-enables-customers-to-remit-funds-into-four-major-african-markets
Views: Visits 4

[PR Newswire] Nairobi, Kenya — Customers of Nium can now remit funds via bank transfers or to mobile money wallets

Africa: Nine Projects Combating Marine Pollution Selected As UNDP Ocean Innovators

Previous article

Africa: Achievable Energy Future Requires Electricity, Gas and Infrastructure

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa