News From Africa

Africa: Globally, 3 Billion People At Health Risk Due to Scarce Data On Water Quality

By
0
africa:-globally,-3-billion-people-at-health-risk-due-to-scarce-data-on-water-quality
Views: Visits 5

[UNEP] Globally, over 3 billion people are at risk of disease because the water quality of their rivers, lakes and groundwater is unknown, due to a lack of data. Meanwhile, a fifth of the world’s river basins are experiencing dramatic fluctuations in water availability, and 2.3 billion people are living in countries categorized as “water-stressed,” including 721 million in areas where the water situation is “critical,” according to recent research carried out by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and

Africa: Regional Integration Said Key to SDGs Energy Goals

Previous article

Africa: AU, Nigeria Back Who On Use of Astrazeneca Covid-19 Vaccine

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa