[State Department] The United States will co-host a meeting with the Africa Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa (WHO/AFRO), the West African Health Organization (WAHO), and the Governments of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Guinea to address the continuing threat of Ebola. Secretary Blinken will deliver opening remarks on behalf of the U.S. delegation and in coordination with representatives from our African partners. The meeting will revi

