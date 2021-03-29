[This Day] The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) said it has unveiled plans to enable Nigeria benefit from the projected $3.4 trillion Gross Domestic Product (GDP)-rated Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Initiative.
