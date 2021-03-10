News From Africa

Africa: Kenya Third Worst Hit as Continent Loses 3.1 Million Aviation Jobs

By
0
africa:-kenya-third-worst-hit-as-continent-loses-3.1-million-aviation-jobs
Views: Visits 0

[Nation] Kenya is the third worst hit country on the continent in the air travel business by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Africa: Unnamed African Leader Reportedly Admitted in Kenyan Hospital

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa