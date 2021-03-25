News From Africa

Africa: Key Outcomes At the 46th Session of the UN Human Rights Council

[State Department] At the 46th Session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC), February 22 – March 23, the United States actively reengaged with the Council after a two-and-a-half-year absence and announced its candidacy for a member seat for the 2022-2024 term. With introspection about the United States’ own human rights struggles, particularly in addressing systemic racism, we galvanized more than 155 members of the international community to join us in acknowledging the corrosive legacy of racism and racial discrimination a

